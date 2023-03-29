Arconic Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 3,050 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 145% compared to the average volume of 1,246 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Arconic by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arconic Stock Down 1.3 %

Arconic stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.94. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Analysts predict that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

