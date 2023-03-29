DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHT. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of -0.15. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in DHT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

