Traders Buy High Volume of PureCycle Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,807 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 688% compared to the average volume of 4,035 call options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE PCT opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
