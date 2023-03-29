Traders Buy High Volume of PureCycle Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,807 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 688% compared to the average volume of 4,035 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCT opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,569,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

