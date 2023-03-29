ReNew Energy Global Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 12,878 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,847% compared to the typical volume of 437 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. ReNew Energy Global has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $8.56.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

