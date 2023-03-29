Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Unisys Put Options (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 7,505 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,832% compared to the typical daily volume of 256 put options.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Unisys has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.52. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 102.61% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UIS. Maxim Group lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Unisys by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Unisys by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unisys by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS).

