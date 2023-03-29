Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of UWM Put Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,745 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 127% compared to the typical volume of 4,741 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on UWM from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.91.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

UWM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after purchasing an additional 401,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UWM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UWM by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UWM by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.