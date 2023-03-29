Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 5,228 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 685% compared to the typical volume of 666 put options.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.