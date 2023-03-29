Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

Weis Markets stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets

About Weis Markets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,757,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. 36.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.