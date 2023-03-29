Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
Weis Markets stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Weis Markets has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.03.
Weis Markets Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weis Markets
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weis Markets (WMK)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.