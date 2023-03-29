Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Update

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a growth of 5,328.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

GGGSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,020 ($37.11) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Greggs from GBX 3,000 ($36.86) to GBX 3,200 ($39.32) in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Greggs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGGSF opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Greggs has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

