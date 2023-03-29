abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn to a reduce rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 175 ($2.15) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 183.33 ($2.25).

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Stock Up 1.4 %

ABDN stock opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -761.85, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 186.90. abrdn has a one year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 237 ($2.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54.

abrdn Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5,555.56%.

In related news, insider Mike O’Brien acquired 47,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £100,182.80 ($123,089.81). 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

abrdn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.