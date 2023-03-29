Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 4,133.3% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 4,133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

