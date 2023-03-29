Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Up 4,133.3% in March

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 4,133.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMS opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $24.29.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.