Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Increases By 4,400.0%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ferrovial Price Performance

FRRVY stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRRVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrovial from €26.00 ($27.96) to €28.00 ($30.11) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

