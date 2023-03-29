VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 2,792.3% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CIZ opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $47.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

