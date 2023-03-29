GSK’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.57) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.33).

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,418.80 ($17.43) on Tuesday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,340.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,433.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,407.17.

GSK Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,754.72%.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

