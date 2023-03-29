GSK’s (GSK) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.82) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.57) price objective on GSK in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.27) to GBX 1,550 ($19.04) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,700 ($20.89) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.33).
GSK Stock Performance
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,418.80 ($17.43) on Tuesday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,340.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,433.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,407.17.
GSK Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.27), for a total transaction of £424,925.12 ($522,085.17). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.19) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,096.57). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
