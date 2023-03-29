Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($26.54) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($31.64) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Admiral Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.42) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.27) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,201.50 ($27.05).

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at GBX 1,994 ($24.50) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,123.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,082.39. The company has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,608.47, a P/E/G ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.78. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,646.60 ($32.52).

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Admiral Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,612.90%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($22.74), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($26,722.26). Also, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($24.56) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($22,595.90). 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

