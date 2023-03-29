Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.70. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 1.45.
About Thor Explorations
