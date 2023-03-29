Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Thor Explorations stock opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.70. Thor Explorations has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 20 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £112.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00 and a beta of 1.45.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

