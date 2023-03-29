Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 650 ($7.99) price objective on the stock.

Team17 Group Stock Up 0.5 %

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 406.87 ($5.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,399.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 600 ($7.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 443.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 429.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.