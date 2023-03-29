Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Up 3,425.0% in March

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 3,425.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLPBY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $920.00.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

