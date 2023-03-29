Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in March

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.
Guided Therapeutics Company Profile
