Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in March

Mar 29th, 2023

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHPGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Guided Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Guided Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34.

Guided Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

Further Reading

