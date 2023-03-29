Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 285 ($3.50) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Legal & General Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.24) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.88) to GBX 390 ($4.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($3.96).

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 231.50 ($2.84) on Tuesday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 620.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 251.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 247.57.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. This represents a yield of 5.24%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,135.14%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 936 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,944.05). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 644 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £1,642.20 ($2,017.69). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,865 shares of company stock worth $731,511. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Articles

