Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,250 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BRBY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($25.19) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.06) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,086 ($25.63).

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,446 ($30.05) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,606 ($32.02). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,169.37, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,421.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In related news, insider Debra L. Lee acquired 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,374 ($29.17) per share, for a total transaction of £11,988.70 ($14,729.94). 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

