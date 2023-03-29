Lancashire’s (LRE) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 590 ($7.25) price objective on the stock.
LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.72) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.21) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.92) to GBX 770 ($9.46) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 785 ($9.64) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lancashire presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 687.86 ($8.45).
LON:LRE opened at GBX 526 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -53,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 598.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.03. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 360.40 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 670 ($8.23).
In other Lancashire news, insider Irene McDermott Brown acquired 5,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.29) per share, with a total value of £29,970.22 ($36,822.98). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 89,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.37), for a total transaction of £534,630 ($656,874.31). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
