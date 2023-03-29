St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 1,570 ($19.29) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.17) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,430 ($17.57) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,340 ($16.46) to GBX 1,460 ($17.94) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.43) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,391.88 ($17.10).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of STJ stock opened at GBX 1,181.50 ($14.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,228.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,146.44. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,520 ($18.68).

St. James’s Place Increases Dividend

St. James’s Place Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.19 ($0.46) per share. This is a positive change from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $15.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 7,162.16%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

