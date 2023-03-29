Future (LON:FUTR) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 2,510 ($30.84) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FUTR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($31.94) to GBX 1,780 ($21.87) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($35.04) to GBX 2,621 ($32.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.59) to GBX 1,915 ($23.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,995.80 ($24.52).

Future Price Performance

Future stock opened at GBX 1,079 ($13.26) on Tuesday. Future has a 12-month low of GBX 1,052 ($12.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,778 ($34.13). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,379.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,077.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Future Increases Dividend

Future Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $2.80. Future’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

