Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.21) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 159 ($1.95) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital decreased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DLG opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 134.65 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,375.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.45.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.