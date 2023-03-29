4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5,170.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,170 ($63.52) and last traded at GBX 5,020 ($61.68), with a volume of 1609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,990 ($61.31).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.98) to GBX 5,300 ($65.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

4imprint Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,094.02, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,617.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,159.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

4imprint Group Cuts Dividend

4imprint Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,641.03%.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

