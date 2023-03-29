Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,009.20

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,009.20 ($24.69) and last traded at GBX 2,008 ($24.67), with a volume of 225471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,992 ($24.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($19.97) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.34) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.42) to GBX 2,200 ($27.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.86 ($24.42).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,922.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,083.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27.

Compass Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Compass Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,076.92%.

In related news, insider Carol Arrowsmith sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,948 ($23.93), for a total transaction of £20,005.96 ($24,580.37). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.