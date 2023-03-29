CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) & Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) and CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CompoSecure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 1 0 3.00 CompoSecure 0 0 4 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.36%. CompoSecure has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 93.36%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than Greystone Housing Impact Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of CompoSecure shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompoSecure has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CompoSecure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greystone Housing Impact Investors 80.87% 20.19% 4.48% CompoSecure 4.83% -2.49% 14.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greystone Housing Impact Investors and CompoSecure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greystone Housing Impact Investors $81.07 million 4.90 $65.56 million $2.64 6.64 CompoSecure $378.48 million 1.43 $18.66 million $1.00 6.93

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CompoSecure. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompoSecure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompoSecure beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the partnership’s portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the residential properties and a commercial property. The MF Properties segment consists of indirect equity interests in multifamily, student housing, and senior citizen residential properties which are not currently financed by mortgage revenue bonds held by partnership but which the partnership eventually intends to finance by such bonds through a restructuring. The Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts segment consists of the assets, liabilities and related income and expenses of the PHC Trusts. The Other Investments segment consists of the operations

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

