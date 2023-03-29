Financial Analysis: Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) vs. ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Rating) and ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dominari and ProMIS Neurosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Dominari alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominari N/A -18.21% -16.94% ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -227.36% -37.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Dominari and ProMIS Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.9% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dominari and ProMIS Neurosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominari N/A N/A -$7.17 million ($3.88) -0.83 ProMIS Neurosciences $10,000.00 201,187.11 -$9.40 million ($0.01) -466.00

Dominari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dominari has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominari beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominari

(Get Rating)

Dominari Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates a broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

(Get Rating)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for toxic oligomers in AD; PMN267, a superoxide dismustase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in Parkinson's disease and Lewy body dementia; and PMN442, a mAb targeting toxic a-syn oligomers and seeding fibrils in MSA. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.