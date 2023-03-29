Contrasting RXO (NYSE:RXO) & XPO (NYSE:XPO)

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RXO and XPO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.47 $92.00 million N/A N/A XPO $7.72 billion 0.46 $666.00 million $5.76 5.34

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than RXO.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 11 4 0 2.27 XPO 1 7 11 0 2.53

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RXO and XPO, as reported by MarketBeat.

RXO presently has a consensus price target of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 12.11%. XPO has a consensus price target of $50.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.23%. Given XPO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPO is more favorable than RXO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of XPO shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of XPO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A XPO 5.75% 41.62% 7.76%

Summary

XPO beats RXO on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The company was founded by Michael Welch and Keith Avery in May 1989 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

