RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $245.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wedbush from $335.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.31.

Get RH alerts:

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $241.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.36. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in RH by 5,400.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.