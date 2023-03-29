Head to Head Review: Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ -1,158.58% -11.94% -11.25% Sharing Economy International -1,801.21% N/A -139.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 443.46 -$106.19 million ($0.54) -8.70 Sharing Economy International $240,000.00 1.94 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

This table compares IonQ and Sharing Economy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sharing Economy International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IonQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IonQ and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

IonQ currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 102.13%. Given IonQ’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IonQ is more favorable than Sharing Economy International.

Risk & Volatility

IonQ has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of -1.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IonQ beats Sharing Economy International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

