WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.27. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

