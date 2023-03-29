Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $404.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:MLM opened at $346.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

