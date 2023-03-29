Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $273.83

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.94.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $249.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.14 and its 200 day moving average is $240.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

