Brokerages Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $64.78

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

