The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

