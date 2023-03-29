Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.33.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.