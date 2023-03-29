Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.33.
DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.
Discover Financial Services Stock Performance
NYSE DFS opened at $94.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.
Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services
In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.