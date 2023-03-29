CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $32.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,736,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,564,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

