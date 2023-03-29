Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by SVB Securities to “Outperform”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $976.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $834.00. SVB Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $826.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $757.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $832.48.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,603 shares of company stock worth $22,800,610 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

