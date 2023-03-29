Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded by SVB Securities to “Outperform”

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by SVB Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $976.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $834.00. SVB Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGN. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $844.00.
NASDAQ REGN opened at $826.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $757.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $738.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $832.48.
In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,603 shares of company stock worth $22,800,610 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,265,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,339,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
