Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Receives $72.53 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.53.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

