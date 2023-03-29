Raymond James Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $140.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.68.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.47. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

