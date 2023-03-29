Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $75.00 at Evercore ISI

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $59.28 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

