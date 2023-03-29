StockNews.com Downgrades Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Sell

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Excelerate Energy Stock Performance
Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy
Excelerate Energy Company Profile
Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Excelerate Energy (EE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.