StockNews.com Downgrades Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) to Sell

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $31.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Excelerate Energy by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

