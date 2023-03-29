StockNews.com Downgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

MBI stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. MBIA has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in MBIA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 281,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

