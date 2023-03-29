StockNews.com Downgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MBIA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MBIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
MBIA Price Performance
MBI stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. MBIA has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.23.
MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance.
