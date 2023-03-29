Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Lowered to $15.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $26.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

