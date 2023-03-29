Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Manchester United Stock Performance
Shares of MANU stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.
Manchester United Company Profile
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
