Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Shares of MANU stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Manchester United has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Manchester United Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 262.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manchester United during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Manchester United by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 216,736 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Manchester United by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

