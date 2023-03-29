InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

InfuSystem Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of INFU opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

About InfuSystem

(Get Rating)

See Also

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.