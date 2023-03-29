InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
InfuSystem Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of INFU opened at $7.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. InfuSystem has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.88.
About InfuSystem
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.