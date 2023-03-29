Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €18.00 ($19.35) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($29.03) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($20.43) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.51) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Vonovia stock opened at €15.66 ($16.83) on Monday. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €17.46 ($18.77) and a 12-month high of €43.61 ($46.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

