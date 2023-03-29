Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) received a €45.00 ($48.39) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Salzgitter Stock Up 3.5 %

ETR SZG opened at €34.70 ($37.31) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 1-year high of €48.76 ($52.43).

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

